Land Rover Defender 110

£32,995
Variant name:TD XS UTILITY WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS

Part-Leather, County Grey, Air-conditioning, Body coloured roof, Heated seats, 'Boost' alloy wheels, Body coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cold Climate Pack, Convenience Pack, Electric front windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Permanent four-wheel drive, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Single CD player, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, Towing ball & drop plate + electrics, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Tinted glass, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), 2 front cup holders, Dual range transmission

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    AO14DPE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23462 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Engine Size
    2.2
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom

