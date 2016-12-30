Land Rover Defender 110

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS
Privacy glass, Tow Pack, Body coloured roof, Convenience Pack, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Tinted glass, Dual range transmission, Rear step, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Permanent four-wheel drive, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU,
United Kingdom
