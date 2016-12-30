loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

£33,490
car description

Variant name:TD XS STATION WAGON ,Variant: 110 2.2d XS

Accessories

Privacy glass, Tow Pack, Body coloured roof, Convenience Pack, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Power-assisted steering, Tinted glass, Dual range transmission, Rear step, 'Brunel' front grille/headlamp surrounds, Anti-lock braking system, Body coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front windows, Permanent four-wheel drive, Remote central locking, Single slot CD/radio with mp3/AUX/Bluetooth, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front mudflaps, Rear mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Registration no.
    MJ64BBU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    6355 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU,
United Kingdom

