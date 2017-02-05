loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hi Capacity Pick Up Td5

£5,650
**** NO VAT!! **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Grey Vinyl Front Seats, Good General Grabber Tyres, Radio/Cassette, Power Steering, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Towbar. Supplied with 12 Months MOT. Trade Sale To Clear. www.hallambros.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    140000 mi
New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

