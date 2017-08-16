loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

Compare this car
£47,975
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

DEFENDER 110 ADVENTURE finished in FUGI WHITE, DISTINCTIVE BLACK BONNET with FULL PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER. The limited number produced of the adventurer edition make the low mileage example desirable. The high specification of the 7 Seat version includes 7 comfortable high back premium leather seats all with 3 point seat belts, Air conditioning, Heated seats, Heated screens, leather Door panels, fully carpeted. The Alpine sound system provides CD Radio and Bluetooth connection for your phone. the Seats can be folded in various configurations to provide cavernous space .The Defender has Land Rovers famous 4WD system with split ratio high and low ratio gear drive train to get it out of the most difficult situations on your next adventure. The Defender will adequately cope with the towing requirement to accompany you, your caravan, horsebox, or boat. The Adventurer is fitted with a full length Land rover roof rack and rear steps to access your equipment, the Adventurer has its specific alloy wheels snorkel and detailing , the interior has nice touches with leather stitched gear knob and handbrake cover, Alloy handles and finishing. The lights are LED and Bulls eye headlights. Still unde

Accessories

land-rover defender 110 adventure station-wagon tdci 2200cc white 4wd alloy-wheels air-con black-leather bluetooth heated-seats leather snorkel warranty 2016 diesel hands-free estate black-interior british dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304393
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7915 mi
Email Dealer >>

New Park Garage, Ripon Road
Harrogate, HG1 3HL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed