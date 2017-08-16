Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

car description

DEFENDER 110 ADVENTURE finished in FUGI WHITE, DISTINCTIVE BLACK BONNET with FULL PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER. The limited number produced of the adventurer edition make the low mileage example desirable. The high specification of the 7 Seat version includes 7 comfortable high back premium leather seats all with 3 point seat belts, Air conditioning, Heated seats, Heated screens, leather Door panels, fully carpeted. The Alpine sound system provides CD Radio and Bluetooth connection for your phone. the Seats can be folded in various configurations to provide cavernous space .The Defender has Land Rovers famous 4WD system with split ratio high and low ratio gear drive train to get it out of the most difficult situations on your next adventure. The Defender will adequately cope with the towing requirement to accompany you, your caravan, horsebox, or boat. The Adventurer is fitted with a full length Land rover roof rack and rear steps to access your equipment, the Adventurer has its specific alloy wheels snorkel and detailing , the interior has nice touches with leather stitched gear knob and handbrake cover, Alloy handles and finishing. The lights are LED and Bulls eye headlights. Still unde