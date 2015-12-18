loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 5.0 110 SILVER DOUBLE CAB PICK UP

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 11000 miles, is a 3 owner vehicle and is SILVER WITH BLACK FULL LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM, PROFESSIONAL 5.0 V8 CONVERSION BY JOHN EALES, PROFESSIONAL AUTO CONVERSION BY ASHCROFT TRANSMISSIONS, HEATED SEATS, NEW STEERING WHEEL, NEW SAWTOOTH ALLOYS, NEW TYRES, APPLE CAR PLAY, SATELITE NAVIGATION, REVERSING CAMERA, 7 SPEAKERS INCLUDING SUB AND SEPERATE AMP, FULL LED LIGHTS INCLUDING LED HEADLIGHTS, NEW REAR NAS STEP, NEW BLACK CHEQUER PLATE, NEW FRONT GRILLS AND HEADLAMP SURROUNDS, FRONT WINCH, VERY RARE CAR. Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front, Head Restraints - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Unspecified, Spare Wheel - Full Size Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410415
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
Stapleford Aerodrome, Ongar Road
Stapleford Tawney, RM4 1SJ, Essex
United Kingdom

