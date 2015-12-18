Land Rover: Defender 110 2.4 Station Wagon RHD

Land rover Defender 110, Keswick Green, 5 Door Station Wagon with 2.4 litre 122hp Puma Turbo Diesel, 6 speed gearbox with High / Low range and centre diff lock. This vehicle also features: Power steering Grey vinyl trim with low line centre cubby box 5 seats c/w head rests and full seat belts Land Rover radio / CD player Front and rear disc brakes Front and rear anti roll bars Bumper end caps Spare wheel cover Mud flaps Heated rear window with rear wash / wipe. Alpine roof lights Slide open rear compartment side windows Rear step Adjustable height tow bar and electrics without hook Warranted Mileage Direct from MoD Our Ref No : W6806
unusual land-rover defender 110 2400cc station-wagon rhd green 5-door 6-speed diesel power-steering tow-bar 2017 estate 4wd british
Witham (Specialist Vehicles) Ltd, Honeypot Lane
Colsterworth, NG33 5LY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015