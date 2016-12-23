Land Rover: 130 single cab tipper RHD

car description

*** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2012 model year Land Rover Defender 130 single cab tipper, right hand drive (RHD), fitted 2.2 litre puma 122hp turbo diesel engine, 6 speed manual gear box with high + low transfer box and centre diff lock. Amazing specification as follows: Fuji white exterior, black wheel arches, grey vinyl seats and rubber flooring, Aluminium tipper body with fold down sides and rear gate, tipper isolator switch, remote tipper controls, dash mounted tipper controls, safety stay bar, conveniences pack to include remote central locking + alarm, (x2) speakers with telescopic radio antenna , 2 seater configuration with headrests, low line cubby box, air conditioning, rear mud flaps, Michelin XZL off road tyres, front mounted snorkel, anti-lock braking system (ABS), front and rear anti roll bar, front and rear disc brakes, full size spare wheel secured in tipper body, KPH speedo, EU2 emissions, Originally built for Sri lanka. Wheel base: 130inch Standard height: 2120mm Tipped height: 3360mm Max gross weight: 3500kg Unladen vehicle weight: 2130KG Tipper body measurements Width: 1880mm Length: 2480mm Depth: 380mm *** Please note, this V