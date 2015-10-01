2014 Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 18 inch Light Weight Bowler Alloys Bowler Light Weight Race Bumper Steering Guard and Sill Guards Side Steps Privacy Rear Step Premium Leather Seats Air Con No Stunning

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Land Rover Defender 90 XS. Presented in Santorini Black Metallic complimented with Pimento and Black Premium Leather Upholstery, Black Alcantara Headlining and finished with a Piano Black Centre Dash. This car has a great specification which includes upgrade 18 inch Light Weight Bowler, Bowler Light Weight Race Bumper, Bowler Light Weight Steering Guard, Bowler Light Weight Sill Guards, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Rear Step, Premium Leather Seats, Cubby Box, Air Conditioning, Alpine CD/Radio with Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Front and Rear Mud-flaps plus much more. Serviced by Hunters Land Rover Surrey on 01/10/15 at 12731 Miles and having just been serviced by Ourselves. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full