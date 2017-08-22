loading Loading please wait....
2014 Land Rover Defender 90 County

POA
car description

Xenon Headlamps, Front Arm Rest, Extended Seat Runner, UK Supplied, Immaculate Example!
Alpine Stereo, CD Player, Front & Rear Rubber Mats, Ventilated Disc Brakes, 4 Seats 2+2, Passenger Seat Map Pocket, Front Mud Flaps, 2 Front & 2 Rear Speakers, Heavy Duty Suspension, ABS With ETC, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bar, Tow Ball Drop/Plate, Heated Rear Windscreen, Electric Front Windows, Rear Steps, Brunel Grille, Convenience Pack, Remote Central Locking, 6 Speed Manual.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Mileage
    11455 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

