Xenon Headlamps, Front Arm Rest, Extended Seat Runner, UK Supplied, Immaculate Example!
Alpine Stereo, CD Player, Front & Rear Rubber Mats, Ventilated Disc Brakes, 4 Seats 2+2, Passenger Seat Map Pocket, Front Mud Flaps, 2 Front & 2 Rear Speakers, Heavy Duty Suspension, ABS With ETC, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bar, Tow Ball Drop/Plate, Heated Rear Windscreen, Electric Front Windows, Rear Steps, Brunel Grille, Convenience Pack, Remote Central Locking, 6 Speed Manual.
romans international 2014 land-rover defender 90 county grey 6-speed abs manual xenon 4wd british
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Today marks an important moment in history, as the last ever UK-built De...
As the end of Land Rover Defender production draws closer, the buzz arou...