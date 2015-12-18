2013 Land Rover Defender 110 XS Station Wagon

car description

We bought this Land Rover Defender brand new from Rocar Moores, Huddersfield in 2013. The vehicle was ordered new in Corris Grey with Half leather, Winter Pack, upgraded alloy wheels, Bluetooth radio. We covered 49,000 miles in the vehicle and in early 2016 sold it to one of our long term regular customers. The Defender was maintained by our local Land Rover main agent Hatfields, Pickering and prior to selling it in 2016 was fully serviced.

The vehicle has come back to us in part exchange, now with 56,000 warranted miles and in exactly the same condition as when we first sold it. Our Defender presents superbly in lovely, original condition with excellent paintwork and bodywork. The interior trim has been kept in smart, clean condition and the vehicle is in excellent mechanical order. YE63 KDZ has always proven perfectly reliable and has mainly covered motorway miles including several trips to France. On arrival back with us, the Defender was immediatley in use being driven on a 500 mile round trip to Northern Ireland via Cairnryan performing perfectly as always.

The Defender is hugely iconic and now production has ceased, these vehicles are in high demand, particuarly superbly low