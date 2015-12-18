1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV3246VA130542, Portofino Red with grey twill waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, LR Boost alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front wing and lower panel diamond plating, heated front seats, side steps, owner’s manuals and spare keys, originally delivered in Japan with North American Specs, recently arriving to us from use in the United Kingdom, 87,000 kilometers – about 54,000 miles, fresh major servicing at Rover specialist CitySide Garage.
37 Chestnut Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States
Oct 31, 2017
Jan 29, 2016
Dec 18, 2015