1997 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90

car description

--British Racing Green with Grey interior, Black floors with Black removable soft top, 50,328 miles from new, Automatic transmission. The last year of the Land Rover Defender 90 NAS in the U.S. is arguably the best vintage of this vehicle. The aluminum-bodied Defender was introduced in 1994 and after a hiatus for 1996, it was brought back in 1997 for a final run. During its run of three model years, fewer than 7,000 were brought into North America. All 1997 models had the upgraded and cleaner-burning 4.0L V-8, which yielded 182 horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque, almost identical to the power output of the 3.9L it replaced. Also new to the Defender for 1997 was the electronically operated ZF four-speed automatic transmission; no manual was offered in its final model year. This three-owner Defender 90 has been well-cared for as evidenced by its current condition/quality. Throughout the years, it has been treated to many options including rear light guards, Hella fogs on front grill guard, modern stereo, and more. The quality and condition of both the interior and exterior will be appreciated by anyone who knows and lusts for the ownership of a D90! This Defender 90 is complete and r