1995 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TDI WAGON

car description

--Coniston Green with Alpine White roof with Grey interior, 37,000 miles from new, 5-speed R380 manual transmission, 300tdi engine, NAS (North America Specification). Factory options include: Air Conditioning, Factory Glass Sunroof, Freestyle Alloy Wheels. Land Rovers are generally known as the first car that reached most of the developing parts of the world. It's a merited reputation where these go-anywhere vehicles have rarely met an obstacle they could not overcome. The Defender 90 follows the grand tradition of these tough-as-nails Land Rovers. The Defender 90 Wagon, new for 1995, featured an Aluminum Hardtop, Alpine white roof, sunroof, padded headliner, sliding side rear windows, four rear jump seats, full carpeting, ash gray interior seating surfaces and a full size rear door complete with washer, wiper, and defrost. It came with full-time four-wheel drive and high-low range selection. The 300Tdi engine was an evolution upon the earlier 200Tdi with many improvements and refinements for better on road performance. This 1995 Land Rover Defender 90 Wagon has had 3 owners, covering only 37,000 miles. It was a complete build by East Coast Rover (ECR), restored on galvanized frame