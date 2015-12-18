1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #256/500

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV3284SA978241, Arles Blue with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing reard seats with seat belts, ARB front brush bumper/guard wity integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella driving lights, side steps, full sleep rack with two ladders, Tuffy Box center console, front wing diamond plating, Badger Coachworks seat covers throughout, owner’s manuals and spare keys, #256 of just 500 and one of only 90 Arles Blue 1995 D90 station wagons imported by Land Rover North America.
