1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

$69,800 (£54,164.80)
1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2285RA935001, Beluga Black with grey, full safari cage, full updated Badger Coachworks Badger II soft top with zip-roll up windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, HD front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella lights, 2 rear side facing jump seats with seat belts, lockable Tuffy Box center cubby and rear storage box, this D90 personalized some years ago with a color change from Portofino Red to today’s Beluga Black, comfy non-original “Barcalounger” type front seats, 1994 D90 #321 an authentic NAS D90 convertible originally imported in 1994 by Land Rover North America.

  • Ad ID
    308221
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Defender
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    57200 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

