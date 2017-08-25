1994 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, Beluga Black with grey, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, front brush guard with integrated winch, 2 rear side facing jump seats with seat belts, an authentic NAS D90 convertible originally imported in 1994 by Land Rover North America.
this Beluga Black D90 arrives August 26th.
37 Chestnut Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States
