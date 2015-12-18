1993 Land Rover Defender 90 200 Tdi in White Only 82k 1 Owner

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90 200 Tdi in White, This vehicle has had One Keeper from new and is in Time Warp Condition, It has Original Mats, Original Seats with no rips or signs of wear, Original Door Cards in Excellent Order, Original Doors x3 (Some very minor bubbles on outer skin, the frames still have original factory paint with No Corrosion) Rear Door card is Original and As New, Chassis in Excellent Order Bodywork Perfectly Straight and has All Original Paintwork. Roof Lining is Immaculate, Internal Bodywork in Better Order Than most 2010 Used Vehicles we have seen, Full Professionally Fitted Carpet In Load area, Genuine Fixed Side Windows for Improved Visibility, Chassis and Bulkhead have Never Been Welded or Repaired, Original Factory Fitted Wheels with 205/16 Tyres. This car has averaged 3500 Miles Per Year From New, Must Be Seen to be Appreciated, Engine, Gearbox, Clutch and Steering as Tight and Responsive as a New 200 Tdi would have been 24 Years ago. This Vehicle was Originally Registered Nov 93, Making The vehicle 24 Years Old, We will offer storage on the vehicle to the point of its 25th Birthday (Nov 18) to allow Export to The US or Similar. Vehicle sal