Land Rover 90

£19,450
car description

4x4, No service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver Air Bag,Alloy Wheels,Headlamp Adjustment,Manual Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rear Wash/Wipe,Electric Front Windows,Remote Central Locking,Front Head Restraints,Cup Holder,Front Mounted Winch,Full Size Spare Wheel,Radio/CD,Rear View Mirror,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

4x4, No service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306758
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > 90
  • Mileage
    25880 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2401
Norton Way North
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

