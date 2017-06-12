Land Rover > 90

car description

Variant: XS Hard Top Boost Alloy Wheels ABS ETC Heavy Duty Suspension Folding Steps Light Guards Rear Seats Great Service History Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Defender 90 XS Hardtop. Finished in Santorini Black with a White Contrast Roof and Cloth Upholstery. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include. Boost Alloy Wheels, ABS and ETC, Heavy Duty Suspension, Convenience Pack, Tow Bar and Drop Plates, Front and Rear Light Guards, Rear Ladder, Fold Up Side and Rear Steps, Mud flaps, Cubby Box, Radio CD, Electric Windows, and Rear Fold Up Seats. Also benefiting from a full service history completed on the 25/01/10 at 13437 miles, 25/11/10 at 24846 miles, 13/10/11 at 36054 miles, 07/09/12 at 45169 miles, all at T.H White Ltd Land Rover Swindon, again on the 20/06/13 at 51514 miles, 06/09/14 at 60995 miles, 20/10/15 at 67487 miles and again recently by ourselves at 69300 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.