2000 Land Rover 90 Defender 2.5 Td5 County Station Wagon 7 Seater

We have for sale a 2000 Land Rover 90 Defender 2.5 Td5 county station wagon hard top 7 Seater in Blue Metalic, Millage 134000 with Full Service History, This is in Excellent condition with Air con side bars Sale Price Includes Full service, Mot until September next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only
2000 land-rover 90 defender 2500cc td5 county station-wagon 7-seater blue air-con fsh hardtop warranty 2013 estate 4wd british
John Craddock Ltd, North Street, Bridgtown
Cannock, WS11 0AZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017