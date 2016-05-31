Land Rover - Santana 88 Corto - 1985

loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Santana 88 Corto from 1985 in original condition.Recently painted inside and out. New brake system. Oil and filter changed. Oversized tyres with knobby tires. Upholstery in good condition.Opaque green colour. Recently revised overall. The odometer reads 58,473 km, non-verifiable. Valid vehicle inspection. Its small flaws can be seen in the pictures. The car is located in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

  • Ad ID
    420994
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover > 88
