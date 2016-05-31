Land Rover - 88 short - 1974

car description

Land Rover 88 short of 1974 in good condition.Vehicle very original, never restored in depth, but very well preserved. Very healthy, absolutely no rust, as you can see in the photos. Originally registered in Spain. Valid MOT and documentation updated.Revised and perfect running engine. Revised brakes. It was painted a few years ago, and looks generally good. The few defects that has you can see in the photos. Upholstery in perfect condition, made new recently. Removable hard top. A hitch trailer with electrical outlet is installed (see photos).The car is located in Barcelona, Spain.Offers do not include transportation or export, unless they indicate otherwise.To avoid disappointment, it is advisable to see the car before you bid. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact directly with Catawiki.