Land Rover - 88 series 3 - 1982

Land Rover 88 série 3 de 1982 en bon état d'origine.French registration, with its owner since 2009.The vehicle has been used daily and serviced regularly until 2015.This vehicle is stationary and has been stored dry for 2 years following a problem with the clutch.The 2.25 diesel engine benefits from a standard exchange in 2010, it worked perfectly well before being stored..The gearbox and/or the clutch require repair. The clutch pedal and brakes need to be reinstalled.The body is in original condition and the chassis appears to be healthy. There is some corrosion on the doors and the rear valance (see photos). The interior is in lovely original condition with upholstery in good condition. This vehicle is equipped with a tropical roof which can be removed so as to transform this vehicle into a convertible. This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Brussels, Belgium. A plateau removal is necessary as this vehicle is not in driveable condition.