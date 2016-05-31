1987 Land Rover 110 300 Tdi in White with Station Wagon Body

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon White Bodywork in Good Order, This Vehicle has been Totally Rebuilt with Later Doors, Hinges and Denim Twill Seats, Engine Has been Exchanged for a 300 Tdi and The Gearbox is a Matching R380, Rear Axle has been Changed for a Disk Brake Unit. 11 Seats with Seat Belts, 200k Miles, Drives Excellent, Vehicle Sale Includes a Service at point of sale, A Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.