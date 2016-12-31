Landrover - 109 station 7 persons - 1981

car description

Make: Landrover Type : 109Version: station Engine: 2.3 petrolYear of production:10-12-1981M.o.T.: 21-May 2017Miles : 6363The car was imported in the Netherlands in 2010. Indicated as 7 persons on license plate And may tow 3500 trailer - brakedAll the information comes from Unique hardtop with windshield and removable roofThis is a well driving fixer-upperThe doors are badCar has been welded (not nice)Still needs weldingMuffler leaksCurrently, not suitable for M.o.T.4x4 working not tested Car has stood still for quite some time, an overall major overhaul is recommended.Pictures are part of the description This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hasselt, the Netherlands.