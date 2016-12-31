loading Loading please wait....
Landrover - 109 station 7 persons - 1981

€6,500 - €8,450 (£5,795.40 - £7,534.02)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Make: Landrover Type : 109Version: station Engine: 2.3 petrolYear of production:10-12-1981M.o.T.: 21-May 2017Miles : 6363The car was imported in the Netherlands in 2010. Indicated as 7 persons on license plate And may tow 3500 trailer - brakedAll the information comes from Unique hardtop with windshield and removable roofThis is a well driving fixer-upperThe doors are badCar has been welded (not nice)Still needs weldingMuffler leaksCurrently, not suitable for M.o.T.4x4 working not tested Car has stood still for quite some time, an overall major overhaul is recommended.Pictures are part of the description This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hasselt, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224266
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover > 109
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

