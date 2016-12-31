loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover - 109 V8 Stage One - 1981

€19,600 - €25,480 (£17,475.36 - £22,717.97)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1981 Land Rover 109 V8 Stage OneDETAILSInspection: ongoing validity - January 2019Registration: 30/09/1981Owners: 3Certified: ASI and Heritage Land RoverOdometer reading: 49,479 miles (2,500 since complete restoration)Underbody: perfect (new bottom)Engine: only 2,500 miles drivenMechanics: very goodBody: rust freeColour: original Java Green, fully repainted in 2012Options: high rear seats, Parrott radio, parabolic leaf springs, Edelbrock carburator conversion (the original is still present), luggage rack, overdrive.DESCRIPTIONFully restored in 2013, Heritage certificate (original colour, V8 engine and chassis) with photo book and invoices.Can drive any distance, always used as family camping car, fitted with the famous LT95 gearbox with fully overhauled differential block. Completely new engine, new electric system, new gaskets, new suspension, new brakes, new radiator, new INOX exhaust, 4-1 manifolds, steering box, new heads, new leaf springs, 85% tyres, radio with Bluetooth, original manual. New galvanised chassis.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Florence, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224232
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover > 109
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

