Land Rover - 109 III Series Pick Up - 1972

car description

Land Rover Santana 109 III Series from 1972, in very good original condition.it is an exceptionally preserved unit, with all its original paintwork, with its small flaws, but with its authentic use patina and careful maintenance. The MOT is valid until February (keep in mind that these vehicles must pass mandatory technical inspection every 6 months in Spain).The engine condition and the sound are good, the distribution chain with its pinions has been changed in October, it starts cold with a slight warming of the glow plugs and maintains a stable idle. The gearbox, brakes and steering work correctly as this 109 model should. All engine, gearbox, transfer and group oils have been replaced, as well as all the filters. The bodywork and chassis are preserved just like when they came out of the factory. Its paintwork is fully original, there are no putty filling leftovers, almost all wheels keep their factory paint. The cargo space canvas arches are also original, the original canvas is torn due to natural aging.The whole car has been subject to a thorough cleaning, especially at the bottom of the chassis and engine, so you can see their excellent condition (see photos). This vehicle has had only two owners since new, although the maintenance books have been lost. For shipping to any country in the EU, we can take care of your transportation at very competitive prices.You can view and collect this car in Ávila, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.