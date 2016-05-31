Land Rover - 109 III Series Diesel - 1977

car description

The Land Rover 109 - is a 4WD SUV, built from 1948 to 2016.The vehicle proposed for sale here is a safe investment for the future. The car has history is on its side. Fewer and fewer copies are available on the market.To those who question whether the car is fully restored, the answer is no. It's like owning a beautiful farmhouse in the hills of Chianti. No matter how nice it may look, it will always need some attention. For the Land Rover 109 III SW, however, this is much easier since it is still possible to find spare parts. The mechanics is very simple and repairs can be made quickly, effectively and with little expense.The Little Brit, that’s how I like to call this car, is available for viewing and test driving. It always starts on first turn of key.Bumpers and 6 rims have been recently repainted. Restored parts: front cockpits left and right, door panels, Dashboard upper lid, imperial in the final part of the passenger compartment, right front seat and steering wheel which feels as new.Runs fine mechanically, including gearbox and overdrive. The odometer reading is 34,182 but there is no guarantee. Current third owner. The vehicle is 40 years old and in good overall condition. Some of the doors and the roof show signs of wear and might need replacement. The same goes for the door locks. Not all of them can be perfectly locked. Conservative restoration has been performed on mechanics and bodywork.But I would not deceive any potential buyer. Gorgeous car, in spite of some minor flaws. A piece of automotive history, of great interest for collectors.It comes with registration card, certificate of ownership, A.S.I certificate of historical significance.Valid MOT until May 2018.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Turin (Italy).