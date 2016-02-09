Lancia Gamma 2500IE Coupe 1982

car description

Lancia Gamma 2500 IE coupe injection version 1982 in very good condition 1982 Lancia Gamma. The last rare example with the popular 2500 IE injection engine. The Lancia Gamma was introduced on the Autosalon in Geneve in 1976 and was being produced till 1984. This car is in a very beautiful and well maintained condition. Paint, interior etc are very beautiful. The car was standard delivered with power brakes and power steering. Together with the good weight proportion is this a great car to drive. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.