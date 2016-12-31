Lancia - Gamma 2000 Coupe - 1980

The Lancia Gamma coupe with a Pininfarina design, is in a very good original condition with 07940 Km odometer reading, 4 in line cylinders,1999 cc, manual gearbox 5-speed, for 5 passengers.The iconic coupe Gamma, represents a perfect interpretation of the high range coupe by Lancia with a surprising comfort. The interior is in amazing condition, engine works very well and has been recently serviced. This comfortable luxury car is at the same time very powerful and enjoyable to drive.This vehicle comes with italian plate and valid document. It is an Italian model of 1980. Chassis No. 830AC2 *00002963*. The body is healthy and very clean, in a rare gold painting.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Ortucchio (AQ), Italy.
