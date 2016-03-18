Lancia - Fulvia sedan - 1971

DESCRIPTIONInspection valid until: November 2019. Mechanics in good overall condition; the vehicle drives and shifts gears well. Body preserved and with some signs of the age, but no rust.It’s a wonderful Lancia Fulvia sedan 2nd series from 1971, with ASI registration and identity certificate with gold plate, issued in 2007. 3 previous owners, underbody in very good condition, all original documents in order.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in San Salvo (Chieti), Italy.
Feb 14, 2017
Mar 18, 2016