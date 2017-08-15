loading Loading please wait....
Lancia Fulvia

€16,000 (£14,539.20)
This original and immaculate red Fulvia 1,3S Coupe 3 was ASI registered. It spent most of its life down in Southern Italy where you have almost zero rain and desert like conditions hence why this is one of the sharpest bodies we've ever seen on a Fulvia. The interior is excellent and has worn extremely well over the years, the dashboard is in perfect condition which as we know most Fulvia's are known to have cracked dash's. The drive is something you'd need to try for yourself to fully understand how good it is, you could travel all over Europe in this comfortably! This car is simply stunning.

  • Ad ID
    304287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lancia > Fulvia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1974
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.3
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

