loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Lancia - Fulvia GT - 1972

Photos Map

car description

DATA- Valid inspection: no.- Owners: 1.- Engine: 1298 cc.DESCRIPTIONThe car is original in all its parts, with 83,647 original km, only one owner. Engine and transmission in excellent condition, paint without blisters or scratches and underbody in good condition.Always kept in a garage; original documents, inspection to be redone for validation.This car can be viewed and picked up in Galatina (Lecce), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420991
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lancia > Fulvia
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€2,800 - €3,640 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!