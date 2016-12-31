Lancia - Fulvia Coupe' Rallye - 1968

car description

-Inspection valid until 2018-Owners: 1 Odometer reading: 78,500 KmUndamaged, no crashes, no rust.-Colour: Mendoza Blue Engine and gearbox work. Carburetors overhauled. -Body shows no signs of rust, re-painted 6 months ago.-Engine and gearbox are original. Leatherette seats.-Manual transmissionDescription:Lancia Fulvia Rallye Coupe': first series of 1968. 1 previous owner, matching numbers: frame type 818.330, engine type 818.302. Needs some work to shine again: seats show some tears in several places, even the under-roof should be redone. Wood on dashboard and steering wheel lost their brightness. Some parts of rims should be re-chromed. Mechanically the car needs to be serviced, even if the engine is working and the carburettors were overhauled by replacing of membranes. Gearbox works perfectly too. Body is perfectly intact and shows no rust at all (see pictures) and has been repainted 6 months ago using its rare original Mendoza Blue colour. Chrome is in very good condition. Invoice and circulation booklet included.A unique piece of Italian history. Sport and elegant model. Winner of many historic rallies.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Antwerp, Italy.