Lancia - Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.3- 1967

DATA - Valid inspection: yes. - Documents: Italian. - Odometer reading: 11,000 km. - Colour: Mirabello pink.DESCRIPTION This elegant sports coupé from Lancia is a very sought-after original model Rallye 1.3 from 1967, “long lever”, with ASI certificate.The Mirabello pink metallic colour of the body is stunning and very rare. It was only made on approx. 250 cars of this model.This car was always owned by a single family that kept it with great care. About 10 years ago, a preservative restoration was carried out.The body is still in great condition. It has no rust and the bottom is intact. The interior was preserved, except for the upholstery, which is new and made of original material of that period. The chrome parts shine. On the left front wing there is the typical “Matador” rear-view mirror.The typical 1,298 cc engine with 86 hp runs well, like all the mechanical parts. This car comes with the original use and maintenance booklet. If you dream a very sought-after Rallye model with an exclusive colour, you can’t miss this car.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra, Italy.