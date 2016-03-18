Lancia - Fulvia Coupé - 1972

DATA- Valid inspection: no.- Previous owners: 3.- Engine: 1298 cc- Underbody condition: good.DESCRIPTIONLancia - Fulvia Coupe from 1972, with mechanics in good condition both engine and gearbox, bodywork in good condition, original Lancia cloth interior and alloy wheels. Car preserved in overall good condition, three previous owners, documents in order.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in San Salvo (Chieti), Italy.
Feb 14, 2017
Mar 18, 2016