loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Lancia - Fulvia Coupé - 1972

Photos Map

car description

DATA- Valid inspection: no.- Previous owners: 3.- Engine: 1298 cc- Underbody condition: good.DESCRIPTIONLancia - Fulvia Coupe from 1972, with mechanics in good condition both engine and gearbox, bodywork in good condition, original Lancia cloth interior and alloy wheels. Car preserved in overall good condition, three previous owners, documents in order.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in San Salvo (Chieti), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414260
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lancia > Fulvia
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€12,000 - €15,600 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!