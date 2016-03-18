Lancia - Fulvia 4-doors - 1971

This 1.3 5-speed Lancia Fulvia with front-wheel drive comes directly from Pesaro in Italy.In decent condition, to be restored or to be made into a classic cars rally or race car.The unique powerful Lancia V4 engine gives the Fulvia a decent performance.There is a little corrosion on the doors, sill and rear wings, but otherwise it is not bad.The chassis and bottom plates are reasonable.The base of the boot is perfect.The interior looks cared-for, some small holes in the front seats, the door panels and rubber mats are perfect!In short, a beautiful Italian classic for a nice price !!No MOT.Copy of the Italian registration.Year of production: 1971Colour: beigeThe engine is not blocked.106 021 km1 300 cm35 speedsThe body needs some work.The vehicle can be viewed at any time in the vicinity of Bar Le Duc, France
