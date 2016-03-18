loading Loading please wait....
Lancia - Fulvia 2C - 1970

DATA- Valid inspection: none- Documents: no- Engine: 1297 cc - Underbody condition: Fair, healthy fundsDescription:Lancia - Fulvia 2C from 1970 in overall fair condition, it doesn’t run, only some sign of rust in the lower part of front fenders. Interior are in good condition, preserved, black sky. Bodywork in fair condition, for easy restoration, needs complete service.Complete car, inactive for some years. No number plates and documents. Please check if the vehicle can be registered in your country.The car can be viewed and picked up in Concesio (Brescia), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    421009
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lancia > Fulvia
