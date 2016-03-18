Lancia - Fulvia 1.3 Coupé - 1972

car description

DATA- Valid inspection: yes- License plates and documents: Italian- Owners: 3- Engine: 1300 cc - 93 hpDescription:1972 Lancia Fulvia coupe 1300 2° series from 1972, , 5 speed gearbox, 93 hp, HF body, but mechanically a production car, Carburettors overhauled completely, new clutch, replaced motor mounts, gearbox, new steering box, complete service, driving lamps, indoor kept well, second paint not perfectly good, no rust, good underbody, excellent mechanical parts and gearbox, original bumpers available, original plates and Italian booklet, inspection ok.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.