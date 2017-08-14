car description

WITH THE ORIGINAL INVOICE OF THE CAR WHEN NEW, 1 OF JUST 625 EXAMPLES BUILT Brand Lancia Type Flavia Sport Zagato Color Grey Interior Tan Year of build 1963 Price € 79.500,- 1963 LANCIA FLAVIA SPORT ZAGATO Unique Zagato bodied car Impressively documented with a history file which shows the history since day 1 (complete with ORIGINAL invoice of the car when new) Same ownership for over 20 years 1 of only 625 examples built In 1964 the Lancia Factory in conjunction with Zagato prepared a race version of their Flavia for the 1964 Targa Florio. A specially built body by Zagato helped to lower the weight of the car by over 220 kg. This also included a clamshell front and much lower roofline. The car was particularly distinguished by the front end with huge air scoops for exceptionally large intake trumpets. The car was also shortened with a smaller wheelbase for better turn-in. Furthermore the bumpers were removed and a race-spec interior was fitted. At the 1964 Targa Florio, the Lancia Works team had Marco Crosina and Fernando Frescobaldi enter the Prototipo Zagato with race number 184. They didn’t make the distance after an accident. Designed by Ercole Spada, Zagato’s main man of the