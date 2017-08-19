loading Loading please wait....
Lancia - Flavia Coupe Pininfarina - 1965

€2,100 - €2,730 (£1,918.77 - £2,494.40)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA1800 cc, 92 hp, carburettors. 4 cylinders. 4-speed transmission.Carburettor.DESCRIPTIONOriginal number plates and complete documents for a new registration are present.The engine should work again, even if unused for a long time and even if it’s rusty in some parts, as visible in the photos.The car is of historical interest. Once restored, it can be put back on the road for about 400 euro, keeping the old number plates (in Italy). For the details on how to obtain the vehicle documents for the circulation, simply ask to an agency for car practices.Excellent base for a restoration. If restored, this car has a value of 25,000 euro.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Magliano Alpi (CN), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305453
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lancia > Flavia
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

