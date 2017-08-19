Lancia - Flavia Coupe Pininfarina - 1965

car description

DATA1800 cc, 92 hp, carburettors. 4 cylinders. 4-speed transmission.Carburettor.DESCRIPTIONOriginal number plates and complete documents for a new registration are present.The engine should work again, even if unused for a long time and even if it’s rusty in some parts, as visible in the photos.The car is of historical interest. Once restored, it can be put back on the road for about 400 euro, keeping the old number plates (in Italy). For the details on how to obtain the vehicle documents for the circulation, simply ask to an agency for car practices.Excellent base for a restoration. If restored, this car has a value of 25,000 euro.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Magliano Alpi (CN), Italy.