Lancia - Flavia Berlina Milleotto LX 1800 - 1969

Lancia Flavia II Milleotto LX 1800 Berlina, date of production 17 January 1969, 65,556 KM, white with blue upholstery. Stylish, fine, solid and spacious Lancia with a beautiful line and lots of great details. In beautiful and original condition, with, for example, a number of original hose clamps. This Lancia was ahead of its time ... is very refined and drives wonderfully!In 1987, imported from Italy to the Netherlands and then this Lanciahas been in a Dutch showroom for 28 years. This Lancia is over 40 years old, soit is exempt from road tax! New Dutch license plate: DZ-12-20 and MOT tested until 25 August 2018!4-speed manual transmission, front wheel drive, disc brakes, 5 seats and new Continental tyres. It is a 1.8 litre 4-cylinder boxer engine with 90 HP.Weight: 1190 KG. Road tax: 0 euro.Original paint. Very well built car with a beautiful finish and nice details. A few rust bubbles on the sills and 1 hole in the bottom, front right.Upholstery is in very good condition! This car drives and shifts very well, new tyres. Maintenance is done six months ago. Brakes are also overhauled, including new master brake cylinder. Fuel tank and carburetor are cleaned.The car can be viewed and collected in the Hague, the Netherlands.