Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo II

car description

1993 Integrale Evolution 2 41,100 kilometres – 25,500 miles Finished in Rosso Monza with tan alcantara interior. Factory specification includes air conditioning, Recaro interior, 16″ alloy wheels, electric windows, central locking, power steering. Last serviced by Zagato Lancia of London at a cost of circa £3,500. This was a major service which included cam-belt & tensioners, ancillary belts, valve clearances, and an overhaul of the air conditioning system using R134a refrigerant. Unmolested and rot-free, Integrale Evolutions are very rarely offered in this condition and with such low-mileage.