Lancia - Delta 1300 LX - 1985

car description

DATA- Valid inspection: yes.- Documents: French- Engine: 1300 ccDESCRIPTIONBeautifully preserved car, originally verifiable kilometres from many service invoices. Completely original Sunroof fitted later by French company, specialised in mounting. New upholstery, very good engine and gearbox, displacement 1300 cc with petrol fuel, it has inspection in order, French license plates and documents. Car can be used daily, second key available and service book and French user’s and maintenance manuals. This vehicle can be viewed in Cassino (FR), Italy.