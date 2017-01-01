2014 Lancia Delta 2.0 16V Integrale 5dr 4WD [LHD]

16" Alloys, Beige Recaro Alcantara Interior, High back Seats, Cambelt serviced, Four wheel-drive, Left-hand drive, Air conditioning, Central locking, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, Radio. 5 seats,
2014 lancia delta 2000cc 16-valve integrale 5-door 4wd left-hand-drive alcantara alloy-wheels air-con recaro
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
