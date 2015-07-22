loading Loading please wait....
1996 Lancia Delta 2.0 Integrale [LHD] EVO 2

EVO 2, Rosso Monza, 39,000 MILES (63,000 KMS), EVOLUTION 2 , EV0 2, Full Documented Service Record, Major serviced carried out, All belts including cam belt. Lovely example of a appreciating classic, rust free, Beige Alcantra Recaro Interior, High Back Seats,Four wheel-drive, Left-hand drive, Air conditioning, Central locking, 16'' Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, Radio. Original Spare Wheel, Original Tool Kit, Complete with bookpacks, 5 seats, Collectors Item

