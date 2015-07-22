1994 Lancia Delta 2.0 Integrale [LHD] EVO 2

EVO 2, BIANCO WHITE, Warranted Mileage, Major service and MOT carried out by WALKERS (LANCIA DEALERS). EUROPEAN SPECIFICATION, Beige Alcantra Recaro Interior, High Back Seats,Four wheel-drive, Left-hand drive, upgraded suspension, Professionally fitted Macintosh hifi system, Air conditioning, Central locking, 16'' Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, Radio. Original Spare Wheel, Original Tool Kit, Complete with bookpacks, 5 seats, Collectors Item Lancia Delta Features Power Steering Air Conditioning Alcantara Leather Electric Front Windows Sports Seats
1994 lancia delta 2000cc integrale left-hand-drive evo 2 alcantara alloy-wheels air-con leather power-steering recaro
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 18, 2016
Jan 14, 2016
Jul 22, 2015