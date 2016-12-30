1993 Lancia Delta 2.0 Integrale [LHD] EVO 2

EVO 2, MONZA RED, Warranted Mileage, Timing Belt and Water Pump Replaced, EUROPEAN SPECIFICATION, Beige Alcantra Recaro Interior, High Back Seats, Four wheel-drive, Left-hand drive, upgraded suspension, Air conditioning, Central locking, 16'' Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, Radio. Original Spare Wheel, Original Tool Kit, 5 seats, Viewing By Appointment Only,. Power Steering, Air Conditioning. Lancia Delta Features Power Steering Air Conditioning Alcantara Leather Electric Front Windows Sports Seats
1993 lancia delta 2000cc integrale left-hand-drive evo 2 alcantara alloy-wheels air-con leather power-steering recaro
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
