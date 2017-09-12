loading Loading please wait....
LANCIA BETA Base

£6,195
car description

Type: Used Year: 1978 Make: LANCIA Model: BETA Trim: Base Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 71842 Engine Size: 1297 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Must be one of the best Lancia's on the road in extremley good condition. Having personally driven the car over 500 miles over a months period to ensure reliability. Drives like a dream with a punchy engine having no issues with keeping up with flowing traffic, nice rasp from the exhaust and a five speed (yes five speed) gearbox. Interior has very comfy seats and clean unclattered dash. A beautifuly stunning car. must be seen and driven to be fully appreciated.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322210
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lancia > Beta
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71842 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1297
  • Engine Model
    1297
CMV Automotive
Lowestoft, NR330AS, Suffolk
United Kingdom

