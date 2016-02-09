loading Loading please wait....
Lancia Aurelia B21 Sedan 1952

Lancia Aurelia B 21 Sedan 1952, restored A really beautifully restored Lancia Aurelia B21, delivered in 1952. The car has marvelous paint and chromeparts. Very special is the wide boarding space thanks to the ‘suicide doors’. The car has a complete new grey cloth interior with black piping. The varnished dashboard is provided with the original steering wheel, 3 clocks and the original radio. This Lancia has the original 1991CC, V6 engine and gearshift at the steering wheel. The car is easy to handle. So a perfect driving, completely restored, rare Lancia. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    415507
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lancia > Aurelia
  • Derivative
    B21
  • Year
    1952
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

